U.S.-made Typhon missile system ‘could remain’

BAGUIO CITY — The United States-made midrange capability, or Typhon, weapon system “could remain” in the Philippines despite China’s warning that its presence has “brought huge risks of war into the region.”

This was revealed by a senior government official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The pullout will depend on discussions by both the Philippines and the US. So far there has been no indication of any pullout. That weapon system could even remain here,” the source said.

The midrange capability (MRC) system is a Lockheed Martin design that took the naval Mk.41 vertical launch system and modified it for land-based operations. This ground-based missile system is capable of firing Tomahawk and SM-6 missiles.

In July, China warned the Philippines over the deployment of the US-made missile system, saying it could pose a “significant regional security threat and go against the common pursuit of people in the region for peace and development.”

With the deployment of the MRC, China said the Philippines “brought huge risks of war into the region.”

However, the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintained the MRC deployment had nothing to do with any country and only seeks to improve the “interoperability, readiness, and defense capabilities” of Filipino soldiers.

Washington innovation

In a press conference at the Philippine Military Academy on Thursday, US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo Jr. said the deployment of weapon systems in the Philippines is part of Washington’s continuing innovation to further improve the interoperability of both armed forces.

“So the present purpose of the missile system is that — it is a part of the constant evolution of United States Army formations in its multi-domain operations and multi-domain task force,” Paparo said. “And every military is in constant experimentation, such is the nature of our operations.”

The MRC, which has been deployed to the northern Philippines since April, has become part of the Philippines-US’ series of military trainings, including the recently concluded Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercise last May.

The missile system was also utilized for training during the first phase of the Salaknib Exercise—an annual army-to-army combat drill between the Philippine Army and the US Army Pacific which will conclude in September.

The Philippine forces maintained it was not fired during these exercises.

Constant experimentation

Paparo said the MRC was also used during the Kamandag training exercise aimed at improving multinational military readiness, partnership, and mutual capabilities between the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps.

“Every military is in constant experimentation, such is the nature of our operations. Presently Exercise Salaknib, previous to that Exercise Kamandag, and previous to that Exercse Balikatan. As you know, our two militaries are under constant states of exercise,” he said.

The US military official, meanwhile, refused to talk about the deployment of the controversial missile system.

“You also know as a military leader and under the principles of operations security, I don’t talk in public about deployments... so I think we’ll continue to assess the situation, what we can gain from training as we work together with flexibility with the armed forces in the Philippines,” he said.

Asked if the US will still bring in other modern weapons systems aside from the MRC, Paparo replied: “We’re going to continue to innovate.”

Japanese paper’s report

A Japanese paper, Daily Manila Shimbun, earlier reported that the US is keen to position more modern weaponry aside from the controversial MRC deployment.

Shimbun’s source said that China’s continuing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region triggered the MRC deployment to the Philippines.

“It’s [MRC] here because of what they [China] do. We should expect more of this modern weaponry such as the MRC,” the source added.

In a previous press conference, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the use of the MRC in military exercises in the country may be extended depending on the result of the Philippines-US’ Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board meeting.

“Yes, the planning phase for the next iterations of the exercises is ongoing. It is upon the final decision of the higher quarters,” Dema-ala said.

Asked if the presence of the MRC in the country would be extended or be withdrawn, Brawner said: “I have no information on that.”