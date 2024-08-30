Ukrainian strike kills 5, injures 37 in Russia's Belgorod region

A Ukrainian airstrike on Russia's Belgorod region has resulted in the deaths of at least five people and injuries to 37 others, according to local authorities. The attack, which took place on Friday evening, targeted the city of Belgorod and its surrounding areas, leading to significant casualties and widespread property damage.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that Ukrainian forces used "Vampir" multiple-launch rocket systems equipped with cluster munitions in the assault. Among the victims were one woman and four men who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The wounded include at least six children, with ten people currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The strike caused extensive damage to residential buildings and businesses, with shattered windows and damaged facades reported throughout the affected areas. In the nearby village of Dubovoe, two homes, a car, and a garage were set on fire, although the blazes have since been extinguished by emergency responders. Governor Gladkov shared a video on Telegram showing the aftermath of the attack as he surveyed the damage.

This latest incident comes as tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border continue to escalate, with ongoing clashes and incursions into the neighboring Kursk region. The airstrike in Belgorod marks a significant escalation in the conflict, further straining relations between the two nations. Neither Russia's Defense Ministry nor Ukrainian authorities have issued immediate statements regarding the attack.

(Sources: (AFP, The Moscow Times)