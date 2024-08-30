Toyota cements sector’s leadership

Global car manufacturer unit Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) solidified its position as the number one revenue contributor to the Batangas port, reporting a total of P18.7 billion in duties and taxes paid for the first semester.

This substantial contribution underscores TMP’s significant role in the positive district collection performance as reported by the port authority.

The port recognized TMP’s robust revenue contributions along with key locators and exporters during the celebration of the Port’s 67th founding year held in August 2024 in Lipa City, Batangas.

In the same event, the agency recognized the members of the newly constituted POB Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council (CICAC), which (as per Customs Memorandum Order 02-2024) will serve as a consultative body between the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the business-industrial sector to address customs and industry issues and promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

Among the top private companies at the collection district level, TMP gains two seats in the port’s CICAC, allowing two TMP representatives to become part of the founding members.

Transshipment promises

The port serves as a strategic gateway for importing a wide array of automotive products, including various Toyota and Lexus models, production parts, and service components from the Asia Pacific region.

TMP’s port operation is linked to its Batangas Vehicle Center located at Barangay Balagtas in Batangas City, utilized as a processing hub and vital point for distribution of automotive products to Toyota dealerships across the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

TMP said it works actively with the BoC towards an efficient trade facilitation.

In February 2024, TMP became one of the first organizations to be certified as an Authorized Economic Operator Level 2 by the BoC.

This attests to Toyota’s strong compliance with the global trade standards and commitment to total quality assurance for its customers.