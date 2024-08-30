To Phl, a stop invites you to go

Seven-thousand one-hundred seven islands.

You’ve all been missing out on an awful lot if your idea of the Philippines is just Boracay, Siargao and Palawan.

Lesser-known locations are starting to immensely appeal to tourists.

Think the whitewashed beaches of deep Mindanao.

And with an enormous potential for development, remote destinations are starting to receive the same attention from the government that was previously reserved for the country’s major tourist sites.

Paradise has always been quite challenging to reach.

The idea is to make the journey to the edge of the Philippines more inviting.

The pitch: A recharging breather in a cozy halfway house for tourists in transit to different destinations, replete with a clean washroom, a café, souvenir store, a tourist information area, charging stations.

“The tourist rest area was conceptualized in fulfillment of one of our objectives in the Department of Tourism to ensure that we spread economic opportunity and livelihood all over the Philippines, especially Mindanao,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

The tourist rest areas will adopt the use of local materials and design elements.

Frasco emphasized that the establishment of the TRA reflects the Department’s dedication to enhancing the tourist experience while prioritizing sustainability.

There are TRAs in Medellin, Cebu; Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon; Samal, Davao del Norte; and Dauis, Bohol.

The significant strides continue in Tabaco City in Bicol.

“Tabaco City is a symbol of sustainable tourism, in line with the National Tourism Development Plan which underscores the importance of preserving our destinations and empowering local communities through tourism.”

“The TRA will highlight the value of preserving the destination and, of course, how tourism can improve lives.”

In addition to the improved interiors, the TRA has updated sustainable features, like the rainwater harvesting system, which fits well in Bicol, given the bulk of rain the region takes because of geography.

“We are hopeful that the presence of the Tourist Rest Area will enhance the vibrancy of Tabaco City and its already-successful tourism programs. We find that, through tourism, communities are transformed, lives are uplifted, and love of country is engendered in each and every single Filipino.”

The TRA in Tabaco City marks the second facility to be broken ground this year, with plans to put up at over 20 additional locations funded by Tieza.

The location, Hiraya Manawari Nature Park, also exemplifies Tabaco City’s commitment to environmental conservation, with many of its structures constructed from upcycled materials.

The Tabaco City administration is going to oversee and run the TRA.

Incentives for LGUs that fulfill the specified requirements will be provided by the DOT, which has also developed rules for their upkeep and operation.

These benefits could take the form of money or assistance for more infrastructure programs.

Recently, the TRA project was honored as the Infrastructure Project of the Year in the Tourism category at the esteemed GovMedia Conference and Awards in Singapore.