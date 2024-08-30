Tech talent fuels Innovation Garage

Spurring creativity

Edwin Bautista, president and CEO of UnionBank, expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the Innovation Garage to foster innovation and creativity among Filipino students. He emphasized the country's unique strengths in this area and the opportunity to compete at a global level.

"With the innate creativity of Filipinos, we can be among the best in Southeast Asia if not the world," Bautista stated. "I hope that with this Innovation Garage, we can establish it as a Center of Excellence not just for La Sallian schools, but for the entire country."

The partnership between UnionBank and DLS-CSB dates back to 2018, when they first collaborated on the UBPXcellerator Program to promote data science and AI literacy.

The Innovation Garage represents a significant expansion of this collaboration and underscores UnionBank's dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and technological advancement.

In addition to the Innovation Garage, UnionBank has also established the Innovation Campus in San Pedro, Laguna, offering specialized training in blockchain technologies and digital banking. Likewise, the bank has partnered with Global Learning Solutions Singapore to launch the Asian Institute of Digital Transformation.

These initiatives align with the growing global demand for tech talent and the substantial economic potential of the technology sector. According to Forbes, the AI market alone is expected to reach $407 billion by 2027, up from $86.9 billion in 2022. UnionBank stressed that its commitment to nurturing tech talent positions the Philippines to capitalize on this growth and become a leading player in the digital economy.