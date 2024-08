LOOK: DHSUD Secretary Jerry Acuzar, along with OSHDP National President Gino Olivares and other officials, attended the Affordable Housing Summit 2024 organized by the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP) at Solaire. The event gathered real estate developers, industry practitioners, and key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions for redefining affordable housing in the Philippines.

SUMMIT SPARKS AFFORDABLE HOUSING INNOVATION











