Suarez battles unbeaten rival

Time is running out for Charly Suarez.

The camp of the many-time national team standout is speeding up his shot at a world title by keeping him busy as a bee.

In fact, Suarez is slated to face the undefeated Andres “Savage” Cortes in a ten-rounder on 20 September in Glendale, Arizona.

Ranked third by the World Boxing Organization super-featherweight class, Suarez is scheduled to leave next week for the United States.

Fighting under the Top Rank banner, Suarez, 36, holds a 17-0 card with nine knockouts.

His promotional contract with the Bob Arum-backed promotional outfit was made possible by former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Cortes packs a 22-0 mark with 12 knockouts and is a known banger, a trait that suits the 36-year-old Filipino stylist well.

Known for his standing his ground in the amateurs against Vasyl Lomachenko, one of the greatest boxers of all time, Suarez should figure out what to do with somebody like Cortes, who holds brutal stoppage wins over Filipinos Genesis Servania and Mark Bernaldez.

But Cortes, also a Top Rank talent, is expected to force Suarez to work every second of every round.

And that’s going to make their clash a must-see.