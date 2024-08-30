Squires, Cubs stake perfect NGBL records

Letran College and University of Santo Tomas will put their immaculate records on the line when they highlight the action-packed weekend in the Next Generation Basketball League on Sunday at the Tanduay Gym in Manila.

Action is set at 11 a.m. with the Knights and the Tigers eager to clinch their third straight win to stay unblemished in Group B and gain bragging rights over their fellow Dominican institution.

But for Squires head coach Willie Miller, what matters most is how they will perform consistently on both ends regardless of whether they are leading or trailing.

“The team can’t sustain its intensity, especially on defense. Also, our problem on offense is that when our main scorer is out, we can’t execute our plays. We’re just relying on our one-on-one players,” said Miller, whose squad is out to stop the Cubs bannered by 6-foot-7 forward Racine Kane.

Kane, in fact, displayed a glimpse of his potential when he erupted for 26 points, 20 rebounds and three steals in their 93-88 win over Arellano University last week.

Also seeing action on Sunday will be Mapua University and Ateneo de Manila University, who will clash at 9 a.m., and La Salle Greenhills and Xavier School, who will collide at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta looks to stay perfect when they face University of the East on Saturday at the Aero Center Gym in Quezon City.

Junior Altas coach Joph Cleofas said the key to their victory in their 9 a.m. encounter is if they stick with their balanced approach.

“We still have a lot to learn, and we need to stick to our fundamentals. We need to avoid starting slow, but overall, I believe that everyone from the boys can step up,” he said.