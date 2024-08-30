SM Supermalls dishes out spectacular offerings

SM Supermalls is inviting food lovers to experience a culinary adventure this September. The mall chain will be offering international dishes, special discounts on food, and live entertainment.

In a statement, the management of SM Supermalls said that it will transform into a vibrant food haven with a series of exciting events designed to showcase the best regional flavors.

For one, its offering of Eats and Treats will feature exclusive dining deals and promotions from SM Foodcourt and mall tenants, while the Foodie Bestival Village will feature festive decorations and a vibrant atmosphere.

Another offering is the Favoreats Food Market which will feature a curated selection of regional and homegrown dishes, featuring authentic and trending cuisines from SM tenants and local MSMEs.

Beats and Bites, on the other hand, will provide a specially curated playlist to complement the festive food exploration while the Bestival Chef will highlight the region’s finest homegrown specialty dishes prepared by mall tenant chefs.

The showcase will kick off on

1 September 2024 and will run until the end of the month.