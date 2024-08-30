SB19’s Stell Ajero defends his sexuality: ‘What’s the problem?’

A rousing show staged by the London-based ABBA tribute band is now hailed as the first international concert held in Passi City, Iloilo. Simply known as Mania, the concert took place at the 2,000-seater Passi City Arena on the night of 25 August.

It rained a few hours before the scheduled showtime of 6 p.m., but the people of Passi and nearby towns trickled in by 7 p.m., and the arena was nearly full by 7:30 p.m. as the band began to perform songs originally popularized by ABBA, a pop band formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972 by couples Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The members spell the group’s name in all caps as it is meant to be an acronym for the first letters of their first names. The group’s name is also a palindrome, reading the same backward. The band may or may not be aware that “Abba” is the Aramaic term for “my Father,” referring to God.

In their heyday, from 1972 to 1982, the original ABBA sold over 600 million records, leading to the production of the famous Mamma Mia! movie in 1992 and its subsequent musical franchise.

The band broke up in 1982 when the couples themselves separated. The ABBA tribute band was formed in 1991 and has toured every continent, playing over 3,000 live concerts in more than 35 countries.

The tribute band flew to Iloilo fresh from a series of concerts across the Philippines, including the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila and Batangas Lakelands in Balete, Batangas.

But the people of Passi and nearby towns nearly filled the huge arena, not only for the tribute band but also for the solo opening act, Ysabelle Palabrica, a rising “Princess of Revivals” from the nearby town of Bingawan. Palabrica has released revivals of Vehnee Saturno’s songs “Kaba” and “Mr. Kupido,” with Saturno himself as producer. (She will release her first Christmas single on 1 September, also written by Saturno in Tagalog).

Palabrica performed her two singles, and the crowd loved her for those ditties for young lovers. At only 17, Palabrica is the daughter of the youthful Bingawan mayor, Mark Palabrica, who appears to be in his 20s but is actually in his early 50s. His wife, Jean Palabrica (Ysabelle’s mother), looks as young as he does, though she is in her late 40s.

The tribute band has been performing in the Philippines since 2013. Its members include Adam Robertson, Ewa Scott, Clairemma, Steven Galert, Richard Smeaton, Lewis Cunningham, Kirsty McConnell and Mhairi Wilson.

The band is known as “AbbaMania.” It is the group that keeps ABBA’s music dynamically alive, including their hit dance floor classics.

AbbaMania’s song choices for the Passi concert included “Dancing Queen,” “Voulez-Vous,” “Chiquitita,” “I Had a Dream,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Super Trouper,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Mamma Mia.

With thrilling encouragement from the band, the people of Passi stood up, danced and waved their phone lights during many of the numbers. Not only the young ones but even adults and senior citizens were shaking their bodies. What an audience!

Not all audiences are similarly responsive. In April 2013, a concert reviewer for the DAILY TRIBUNE noted that “there was a glaring absence of the audience dancing to the songs. For this, AbbaMania wasn’t to blame.”

The reviewer ruefully added, “Even in videoke sessions, people dance to these (ABBA songs)!”

The AbbaMania show in Passi City received full support from the city government. Passi City officials watched from the front row, stood up to dance and roared along with many of the numbers performed by the Tribute band. They also shone and held up their phone lights!

Passi is a progressive city. The recent show may not be the first and last concert of AbbaMania: The ABBA Tribute Band in the area, as the band has thrilled audiences in Cebu and Bacolod cities several times.