Sara leads distribution of 3,500 bags

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday spearheaded the nationwide distribution of ‘PagbaBAGo’ bags, benefiting more than 3,500 Grade 1 and Grade 4 students in 17 public elementary schools across the country.

Duterte personally attended the distribution event at Maahad Norol Yaqeen Litahfidil Qur’an (Madrasah School) in Caloocan City.

She was joined by Dr. Dimapuno A. Datu-Ramos Jr., Regional Director of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos in the National Capital Region.

The ‘PagbaBAGo’ campaign, initially launched by Duterte during her tenure as mayor of Davao City, aims to emphasize the importance of basic education and instill the right attitudes in young Filipinos to help them succeed in life.

The project has since become a key initiative of the Vice President during her visits to cities and towns nationwide.

As the new school year begins, the Office of the Vice President reaffirms its commitment to easing the financial burden of providing school supplies through this nationwide distribution effort, supported by the OVP’s 10 satellite offices.