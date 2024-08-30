Sanctions for failed Nat’l ID card deal pushed

Former senator Panfilo “Ping” Lascon on Friday said the failure to implement Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, six years after it was passed into law was “unacceptable.”

In a statement, Lacson, the principal sponsor and author of the measure in the Senate, said the simple termination of the contract by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BPS) with AllCard Inc., the supplier of cards for the Philippine Identification System, was not enough.

“It should not end with a simple termination. Following proper legal procedures, sanctions with commensurate damages must be imposed,” the former senator said.

“Failure to fully implement the Philippine Identification System Act (RA 11055) six years after its passage is unacceptable,” he added.

The BSP terminated its printing contract with AllCard Inc. for the country’s national ID after the contractor failed to “deliver any or all of the goods specified in the contract, amounting to more than 10 percent of the contract price.”