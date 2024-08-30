Roles model

Professional baseball rules dictate that when an ongoing game is interrupted by bad weather before it is completed, it may be suspended and continued from where it left off on another day.

When the US Major League Baseball (MLB) match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was rained out on 26 June, the continuation was scheduled on 27 August.

However, on 27 July, Toronto traded its veteran catcher Danny Jansen to Boston for three of the latter’s future draft picks.

Thus, when the two teams resumed their interrupted June game, Jansen set an MLB record by becoming the only player in the league to play for both teams in the same game and the same inning.

Former Blue Jay Jansen was wearing a Red Sox jersey that day as his new team lost to his old team, 4-1, Fox News reports.

There’s another guy who seemed to multi-task better than the literally double-teaming and double-timing Jansen.

Drew Talbert not only serves as the owner of Bistro Huddy but also as its entire staff. In his viral TikTok videos, he is shown cooking, tending bar, and hosting customers while donning the uniform corresponding to each role.

Talbert also plays a customer of the fictional eatery as his posts entertain his 4.5-million TikTok followers with skits about the food service industry, New York Post (NYP) reports.

His funny impersonations and shtick are as amusing as the fact that Bistro Huddy does not really serve food or drinks and has no customers. Nevertheless, its popularity and high social media engagement earn Talbert six figures per year, according to NYP.