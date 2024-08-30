Remember the FX of yore?

Only a handful of vehicles can be considered icons in the Philippines.

Top of mind is the Tamaraw.

Engineered and built to handle the Philippine landscape and extreme swings in climate (sweltering summers and a brutal rainy season) — it quickly won the hearts of buyers looking for a tough, value-for-money vehicle that can serve multiple purposes.

But with the arrival of the Tamaraw FX in the ‘90s, the utilitarian nameplate was further cemented into Filipino culture.

Every corner of the Philippines, from highly urbanized and dense cities, to the remotest provinces — the Tamaraw FX continues to make its presence known.

The Toyota Tamaraw FX was sold from 1992 to 2002 and saw use as everything from a family means of transport, business hauler, and a taxi, particularly in Baguio City.

The entry-level variants (the wagon and high-side pickup) were easily the choice for those looking for a resilient, no-nonsense workhorse — while the higher-end GL Wagon variants were equipped with features that made the Tamaraw a very comfortable choice for growing families.

It was in the mountains of the Cordillera that the Tamaraw FX cemented its reputation as a reliable and capable vehicle.

The very steep ascents and descents, as well as the off-road conditions (the scenic yet treacherous Halsema Highway was not yet fully paved in the late-’90s) and unpredictable weather conditions could not faze the vehicle.