Quezon City showcases climate initiatives

The local government of Quezon City is set to highlight its inclusive climate action initiatives at the upcoming C40 Cities Southeast Asia Regional Academy taking place from 2 to 6 September 2024.

It will gather leaders, policymakers, and delegates from Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America to discuss integrating Inclusive Climate Action (ICA) into city governance.

Quezon City has implemented several notable initiatives for mainstreaming ICA, including developing good, green jobs through an informal waste worker program, providing training on equity and inclusion, creating a climate book for children, and employing people with disabilities.

In 2022, Mayor Joy Belmonte joined global cities in calling for the creation of 50 million good, green jobs by the end of the decade.

“By creating employment, protecting residents’ health, and reducing emissions, we showcase the powerful impact of climate action,” Belmonte said.

Quezon City has generated more than 25,000 jobs for vulnerable residents, primarily in urban farming, waste management, and renewable energy sectors. C40 recently published research highlighting the role of local governments in supporting regulations, standards, and cooperation to create good, green jobs.

The city’s “Joy of Urban Farming and Grow QC” program has created jobs for thousands of residents and revolutionized the local food system. Urban farmers now harvest nutritious food from over one thousand farms in Quezon City, increasing the consumption of healthy, plant-based food while reducing emissions.