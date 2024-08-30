QCPD intensifies anti-criminality campaign

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported on Friday that its operatives arrested 1,877 individuals with warrants of arrest from 1 January to 25 August 2024.

QCPD director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan disclosed that of the arrested individuals, 754 were classified as Most Wanted Persons at various levels, while 1,121 were categorized as Other Wanted Persons.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) led the efforts with 178 arrests, followed by Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) with 157 arrests, and Batasan Police Station (PS 6) with 156 arrests.

“Our intensified campaign against wanted persons reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law,” Maranan said. “Each arrest represents a step towards a safer community and a testament to the dedication of our officers.”

In addition to the arrests, the QCPD’s campaign against loose firearms resulted in the seizure of 156 firearms during the same period. A total of 196 operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 201 individuals and the confiscation of 211 firearms.

Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) led the operations with 31 firearms seized, followed by Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) with 26 firearms seized, and La Loma Police Station (PS 1) with 17 firearms seized.

Maranan commended the efforts of his men.

“The success of our campaign against loose firearms is proof of the dedication and skill of our police officers in Quezon City. We will continue to strengthen our preventive measures, such as checkpoints, to ensure the safety of our city,” said Maranan.

The QCPD’s fight against illegal drugs also yielded significant results, with 2,167 arrests and P66 million worth of drug seizures. A total of 1,352 operations were carried out, resulting in the seizure of 9,554.49 grams of shabu and 12,846.00 grams of marijuana.

Batasan Police Station (PS 6) arrested 312 drug personalities and confiscated P11,369,968.00 worth of illegal drugs. The District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) arrested 42 drug peddlers and confiscated P9,895,320.00 worth of illegal drugs. Novaliches Police Station (PS 4) arrested 253 drug peddlers, resulting in the seizure of P8,990,618.80 worth of illegal drugs.

Maranan expressed his commendation for the dedicated efforts of the QCPD personnel.