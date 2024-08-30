PNP helicopter allegedly targeted by lasers in KOJC compound

In never-before-seen footage obtained by the Daily Tribune from the Philippine National Police, an Airbus H125 helicopter operated by the PNP Air Unit was allegedly targeted by laser beams while flying over the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.

The footage, captured from the air, shows what appears to be lasers aimed at the aircraft, reportedly by members of the religious group led by Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy. The incident temporarily impaired the vision of the pilots, raising serious safety concerns.

KOJC’s legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, denied the allegations, insisting that the PNP must prove the lasers originated from KOJC members. "This they failed to do, knowing that there are hundreds of policemen inside the KOJC compound and other individuals nearby," Torreon said in earlier interviews. He also suggested that the lasers could have been operated by the police themselves, given their overwhelming presence in the area.

Torreon further speculated that if a KOJC member was responsible, it might have been an act of frustration intended as a countermeasure.

Aiming lasers at an aircraft is a criminal offense under Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) regulations, as stated in Republic Act No. 9497. The PNP has yet to confirm whether the incident will lead to legal action.