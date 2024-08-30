PLDT Home rolls out new Fiber Unli All plans with unli mobile calls and 2x faster speeds

Keeping Family Connected

What’s great about the PLDT Home Fiber Unli All plans – they come in two value-packed options to suit the size and needs of the household. The average Filipino household is estimated to have four members, but no two homes have the same internet requirements. Families with young children and teenagers may require more bandwidth for their online leisure activities, while households with work-from-home set up and multiple smart devices may demand higher internet bandwidth.

There are two (2) Fiber Unli All options – the enhanced PLDT Home Fiber Unli All Plan 1399 now at 100 Mbps and Plan 1799 at 200 Mbps. Now customers have more options best suited to their whole family’s internet usage.

PLDT Home Fiber Unli All Plans ensure that Filipino households get the most value for their money by having the right services that they need for the whole family.

The bundle offers endless entertainment from Cignal TV’s diverse array of viewing options. With access to a vast selection of channels — including popular movies, TV shows, sports, and kids’ programming—there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Whether it’s movie night for the singles in their condo, or a family catching up on the latest sports events like the Olympic Games Paris 2024, or keeping the kids entertained with their favorite cartoons and educational shows, Cignal TV guarantees that all members of the household stay engaged and entertained.

PLDT Home Fiber Unli All plans are really designed to keep the whole family connected. To check out the new PLDT Home Fiber Unli All plans, visit pldthome.com/internet.