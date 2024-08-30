PLDT connects OFWs

The PLDT Group reiterates its support for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as a long-time partner of the government in its initiatives.

Through its partnership with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), PLDT Global is providing free Internet connectivity for OFWs in the OFW Lounge at the NAIA Terminals 1 and 3.

PLDT Global will soon enable seafarers visiting the Seafarers’ Hub to charge their devices before they depart.

PLDT Global-backed Tindahan ni Bossing (TINBO) is the one-stop online marketplace that enables Filipinos living overseas to buy load, pay bills, send vouchers and other digital products for their families in the Philippines.

Through TINBO, they can acquire a Smart Virtual Number, enabling them to have secure digital identities.

Filipinos can also receive important OTPs from their e-wallets and e-banks in the Philippines, like Maya and Overseas Filipino Bank via SVN, providing access to relevant financial services to help them manage their funds.

TINBO has also integrated the OWWA Helpline 1348 button that enables OFWs to call for free to the OWWA 24/7 helpline through online or web-based calls securely.

PLDT Global’s partnership with Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has allowed the PLDT group to reach and serve more OFWs by ensuring that they have access to essential information and digital services through digital platforms.

PLDT Global’s livelihood program supports DMW’s plans for reintegration and upskilling certifications for OFWs that return to the Philippines, as well as their families and beneficiaries.

Through this program, they were able to provide training opportunities for returning OFWs and LearnSmart Kits with a Smart Bro Prepaid WiFi device and tablet preloaded with learning modules for their beneficiaries and, more recently, a Smart Ka-Partner Kit, which can help augment income by selling prepaid load and other digital products.

PLDT Global’s initiatives with the government to help ensure the well-being of OFWs and their families is a fundamental part of the much broader PLDT commitment to serve and lift the quality of life of Filipinos everywhere.