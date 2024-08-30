PHILEX HOSTS MINE TOUR, COMMUNITY VISIT IN BENGUET

TUBA, BENGUET — Philex Mining Corporation, one of the oldest and largest copper and gold producers in Southeast Asia, recently welcomed members of the Philippine Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (PH-EITI) Multi Stakeholder Group, headed by Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin (kneeling, 2nd from left), and Secretariat, headed by National Coordinator Mary Ann Dizon-Rodolfo (standing, 3rd from left), to their Padcal Mine in Tuba, Benguet, for a mine tour and community visit. This activity was part of the PH-EITI Regional Roadshow held in Baguio City.

The Philex welcoming party was led by Philex's Vice President for Padcal Operations and Resident Manager, Engr. Ricardo Dolipas II (kneeling, leftmost); Padcal Safety and Risk Management Manager, Engr. Marie Aurora Dolipas (standing, 4th from right); and Philex Public and Regulatory Affairs Head, Atty. Francis Joseph Ballesteros Jr. (standing, rightmost).

The visitors included Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Cordillera Autonomous Region Regional Director, Ma. Florizelda Enriquez (standing, 2nd from right), as well as representatives from the USAID RESPOND Project. They toured the facilities including the underground mine, mill plant, tailings storage facilities and bamboo plantation area.