LOOK: Pinagbuhatan Elementary School students get vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) during the first youth-led city-wide immunization program in Pasig City on 30 August 2024. The initiative, titled "Kabataan Para Sa HPV-Free Pasig City", aims to vaccinate 250 girls aged 9 to 14 in the area and promote vaccine awareness to protect children from HPV-related cancer and diseases later in life.











