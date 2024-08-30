Pacquiao to fight for championship in November 2024

General Santos City — Former eight-division boxing world champion and former senator Manny Pacquiao is expected to have a championship fight this November.

This was announced by the former senator's legal counsel and now General Santos City Administrator, Franklin Gacal, in a Facebook post tonight, 30 August.

In his post, Gacal stated, "According to a reliable source, MP's championship fight will soon be signed, sealed, and delivered." When further asked about the identity of the future opponent of the boxing superstar, Gacal said that he was not authorized to divulge the matter.

Reliable sources also disclosed that the fight will happen in the welterweight division against a younger fighter. It was also mentioned that the fight will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2024 at the earliest.

To recall, after his exhibition fight with Japanese mixed martial arts champion Rukiya Anpo, former WBC Interim Lightweight champion Ryan Garcia said he is open to fighting Pacquiao, whom he considers a real friend. Garcia was present during the said fight of the Filipino boxing superstar.