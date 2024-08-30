P74-M shabu seized

Authorities arrested two individuals and seized 11 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P74.8 million during a buy-bust operation in Ermita, Manila last Thursday night.

Police identified the suspects as Jebrasul Amil and Rodel Nagal, who were arrested by combined operatives of the Special Operation Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration, and Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at Unit 3519 of BBB Condominium on the 35th floor.

Authorities seized 11 kilograms of shabu packed in a vacuum-sealed plastic bag, P1,000 in marked money, 8 bundles of P1,000 boodle money, a cellphone, a passbook, and a brown wallet.

The suspects were immediately brought to Camp Bagong Diwa, while the seized shabu was brought to the MPDFU for laboratory examination.

Authorities discovered that the two arrested suspects were members of a big criminal syndicate that included Filipinos, Muslims, and a Chinese national.

The successful arrest was the product of intense intelligence work, and the discovery of bank deposit slips provided a critical breakthrough in the fight against illegal drugs.

The government is ready to file a petition to freeze the syndicate’s bank accounts.