P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes intercepted

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Authorities here reported that agents from the maritime police intercepted two men transporting smuggled cigarettes on the national highway in Barangay Abongan, Taytay, northern Palawan, early Friday morning.

Initial reports disclosed that the operation — which took place around 4 a.m. — led to the seizure of 109 master cases of Berlin cigarettes valued at P1,744,000.

Second Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group spokesperson (2nd SOU-MG) Police Captain Anna Abenojar narrated that the suspects were apprehended during the operation led by Police Major Julie Buac, under the guidance of their commander Police Lieutenant Colonel Leopoldo Ferrer Jr.

Investigations showed that one suspect is a resident of Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City, while the other hails from Barangay Matangguli, Balabac. However, their identities were not disclosed as the investigation is still ongoing to identify their suppliers.

Abenojar said that the operation’s success was largely due to the information provided by concerned citizens.

“Our operation wouldn’t have been successful without the help of those who provided us with information so that we can intercept these individuals responsible for the proliferation of smuggled cigarettes in northern Palawan,” Abenojar said.

When questioned about their supplier, the two suspects remained silent, refusing to disclose details about the source of the smuggled cigarettes intended for distribution in Palawan.

Authorities are also investigating the registration of the two vehicles impounded during the operation, which were used to transport the contraband.