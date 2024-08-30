OSDHP: ‘Affordable housing a foundation for continuing growth’

The Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines remains steadfast in revolutionizing the country’s housing industry, ensuring that affordable housing becomes a reality for Filipinos.

At the annual affordable housing summit held at Solaire Resort North, OSDHP national president Gino Olivares said that this goal starts with redefining the meaning of affordable housing.

“No longer should affordable housing be synonymous with substandard and minimal options. The modern definition should encompass homes that are accessible, well-located, environmentally and sustainably conducive to improving the quality of the lives of every Filipino family,” he said.

To achieve this, the country must overcome the challenge of affordability that includes rising land and construction costs. This puts a strain on housing affordability, especially for those just entering the workforce or still within the lower income categories.

“We must think of affordable housing not just as a necessity, but as a foundation of our continuing growth. Affordable housing is more than a social responsibility. It is a key driver of sustainable development,” Olivares said.

The Philippines faces a critical housing shortage, with the backlog estimated at 6.5 million units as of 2022.