Next-Gen resort living on the rise

A future where the skyline of Quezon City transforms into a vision straight out of a sci-fi film — a city where nature and architecture unite to create a new urban experience. This is the vision of One Delta Terraces, the latest venture by DMCI Homes.

Set to rise on the prominent corner of West Avenue and Quezon Avenue in Barangay West Triangle, One Delta Terraces offers a glimpse into tomorrow while paying homage to the historic Delta Theater that once stood there.

The 57-story residential tower reimagines city living with its bold architecture, adorned with lush vertical greenery, blending seamlessly with the vibrant cityscape to create a refreshing oasis amid the urban sprawl.

Effortless transit access

Situated less than a 10-minute drive from EDSA and the Quezon Avenue ramp of Skyway Stage 3, this property ensures smooth travel to various parts of Metro Manila and beyond.

The building’s prime location makes daily commutes hassle-free, with close proximity to key MRT-3 stations — Quezon Avenue, Kamuning and North Avenue — as well as the FPJ Station of LRT-2.

In addition, the upcoming Quezon Avenue station of the Metro Manila Subway, currently under construction and just seven minutes away, will further enhance connectivity.

The variety of transportation options along Quezon Avenue simplifies mobility, making Quezon City’s bustling business districts, such as Vertis North and Eton Centris, easily accessible.

Residents can also enjoy the convenience of nearby grocery stores and shopping malls, with Fisher Mall less than a kilometer away and Vertis North and TriNoma malls just a 10-minute drive from the property.

Moreover, the property offers effortless access to an array of popular bars and restaurants, including those along the lively Tomas Morato Avenue. Families will appreciate the proximity to several educational institutions, including St. Mary’s College, St. Theresa’s College, UST, FEU, St. Joseph’s College, Philippine Science High School, UP Diliman, Miriam College and Ateneo, all just minutes away from the condominium.

Healthcare needs are well-catered for with premier facilities like the Capitol Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and St. Luke’s Medical Center-Quezon City, all within a short drive.

Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to green spaces, such as the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center and Quezon Memorial Circle. Additionally, the central location ensures easy access to government offices like Quezon City Hall, the Land Transportation Office, the Social Security System and the National Statistics Office, adding more convenience for residents.