Netizens condemn NCT’s Taeil over sex crime allegations

NCT member Taeil is facing a backlash from netizens following his departure from the boy band due to sexual crime allegations.

SM Entertainment, the group’s label, announced in a statement on Wednesday that Taeil will leave the group.

“We recognize the severity of the situation and have determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team,” the statement read.

The agency added that Taeil is “currently cooperating fully with the police investigation” and that it will release “further statements as the investigation progresses.”

While the agency apologized for the “concern and distress” caused by the artist, this did not stop netizens from expressing their dismay toward him.

Sexual crime is a grave issue that is widely believed to be intolerable, as fans have pointed out on X.

“No matter how much you love your idols, always choose morals,” one comment said.

“Remember that you are a woman first before a fan.”

“Once again, reminder [that] we do not know these K-pop men. If I see anyone defending Taeil, you will be blocked. This is disgusting.”

“I’m a woman as well. No [offense but I will not stan someone who commits sexual crimes],” another fan said.

Moments after the agency’s statement was released, the NCT members and the official NCT 127 accounts unfollowed the accused member on Instagram. NCT’s Taeyong also deleted images with Taeil from the same platform.

The group also changed its Weverse cover photo to one that does not include the former member, a move that fans interpreted as a serious signal.

“The fact that Taeyong not only unfollowed him but also removed all pictures with him... yeah, Taeil’s a terrible person and he needs to be locked up IMMEDIATELY,” a fan post read.

“The fact that Taeyong, someone who barely gets internet access, took time to unfollow and delete most posts with him means a lot. This man is not innocent.”

Fan accounts on X dedicated to the accused member have also started shutting down.

“CLOSED. May the victim get justice. My prayers and condolences go out to them. May they heal. I’ve met a lot of lovely people here and hope you take care of yourself,” an account made for Taeil posted.

The K-pop industry has faced similar scrutiny before, notably in 2016 with the Burning Sun scandal, when initial reports revealed Jung Joon-Yong’s involvement in hidden camera incidents.

After a year-long investigation, the scandal concluded with the imprisonment of K-pop idols Jung Joon-Yong, Seungri of BigBang and Choi Jong-Hoon of FT Island, who were found guilty of sex crime charges.

As of writing, SM Entertainment stated that they became aware of the criminal investigation only in mid-August, two months after a female victim reported the incident to the Seoul Bangbae Police Station in June, according to AllKpop.

Fans believe that Taeil committed a serious offense, as the agency responded quickly this time, unlike their previous leniency in handling artists’ misconduct, which had drawn criticism.

As a result, NCT members have been canceling their individual schedules, leaving fans disappointed.

Taeil, who debuted in 2016 as part of NCT (Neo Culture Technology), was recently active in NCT 127’s activities, including the release of their latest album, Walk, on 15 July. This album is the group’s sixth full-length release and their first comeback since December.