Miss Universe PH 2024 and PLDT Home Ambassador Chelsea Manalo bares all in Metro.Style cover

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 and PLDT Home Ambassador Chelsea Manalo talks about staying connected with her loved ones and being her best self in Metro.Style’s latest digital cover story.

Chelsea impressed the whole nation with her performance in Miss Universe Philippines’ swimwear and eveningwear segments. But it was her Q&A about overcoming restrictive beauty standards that captured the hearts of Filipinos and ultimately secured her the win.

Speaking to Metro.Style, Chelsea candidly talks about being away from her family in Bulacan, especially now that her Miss Universe journey is running at full speed. A lesson that she learned from her Miss Universe Philippines stint is the importance of maintaining connections with loved ones.

“(I always) value the time with the people who are really close to my heart,” she tells Metro.Style. When away from home, Chelsea makes sure to keep in touch with loved ones via landline, mobile, or the internet with reliable connection powered by PLDT Home. The new PLDT Home Fiber Unli All Plan 1399 with speeds of up to 100 Mbps and unlimited landline and mobile calls covering 5 Smart/TNT numbers in the family allows her to go all out with stories and updates for her loved ones – providing her no limits as she inches closer to her dream.

During her Q&A at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 most especially, Chelsea mentioned her mom to be instrumental in building her self-confidence — with constant reminders to believe in herself. Being the first Filipina of African descent to represent the Philippines, Chelsea not only aims to bring representation and diversity to the international pageant, but also to inspire women as her mom did.

Chelsea shows that staying connected with people who lift you up will bring out your best self. It’s also proof that your best self starts at home — with family and friends who have always been there since the beginning. Now, it’s her turn to use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to empower women not just in the Philippines but from around the world.

Never miss a connection with your friends and family. To know more about the PLDT Home Fiber Unli All Plan 1399, visit pldthome.com/fiber for more details.