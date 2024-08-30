Where do we begin with the circus that unfolded at an embassy forum in February this year? A supposed professional government online media reporter embarked on an impromptu performance of his own right at the entrance. The scene was not quite the red carpet treatment he thought he deserved, as he, just like the others, was asked to wait for the usual security checks. Instead of staying calm, he chose to use strong language and some not-so-friendly hand gestures.

When everyone thought they were there to witness a diplomatic event, they were instead treated to a masterclass on how not to exercise proper etiquette.

Let’s get real. It wasn’t merely an embarrassing moment but a lapse in professionalism that disappointed guests and event organizers. The shock was palpable, and the disbelief real. His antics painted a wobbly picture of himself and set a pretty low bar for government media reps everywhere.

Fast forward to the aftermath, and you’d think the consequences would be as dramatic as his behavior. Wrong! This guy was first handed a multi-month suspension without pay by his agency’s investigating committee for his display of arrogance and disrespect — for gross misconduct in the government service.

But after just a few weeks, the suspension was lifted. Poof! Just like that, there was no official memo, nothing to inform us of his miraculous resurrection. Talk about a swift comeback! We have heard of second chances, but this was the next level. Was it a trial run for a magician’s act? The lack of consequences was disappointing and frustrating.

How are we expected to take the integrity of government media seriously when they allow a clear display of unprofessionalism to slip through the cracks? Eyebrows and questions were raised within the news agency’s ranks.

Was this decision made in a secret meeting held under a starry night, or did they just shrug and say, “Hey, it happens”? Either way, this was a casual approach to what should been serious accountability.

And let’s not forget about the poor Freedom of Information office, which now feels like a ghost town after sending out those virtual waves of silence. You can almost hear the echoes of crickets in the hallways of bureaucracy. Do they know the world has a couple of curious folks who want answers? An inquiry was made, and they appear to have ghosted everyone who dared to ask, “What gives with the case of the hot-headed reporter?”

When serious incidents happen and important information isn’t shared, there appears to be no accountability, which can cause people to lose confidence in the system.

Everyone loves to toss around the buzzword “transparency,” but it can be tricky to comprehend when holding public servants accountable. It feels like a classic case of “Do as I say, not as I do.” When people in positions designed to inform the public dance lightly on the edges of professionalism, it’s hard not to feel a brewing storm of frustration.

The public expects a certain level of decorum from government workers, who should epitomize professionalism and respect. What does that say about the standards being upheld or not upheld?

Moving forward, we need to demand better. It’s time for a serious overhaul to ensure that public servants know that professionalism isn’t just expected when public eyes are scrutinizing them. Bold guidelines for conduct should be established, and consequences must be enforced without the option of quick get-out-of-jail-free cards.

The situation points to a more significant issue about the role of public servants. Because let’s face it — if we don’t hold them accountable, we could end up in a place where bad behavior spreads. Without clear standards, we risk creating a messy precedent that affects today’s government employees and shapes how future public servants think it’s okay to act.

We must address this incident head-on by setting strong policies and sticking to them. This will help keep things professional and set a good example for everyone in government. We need to restore the basics like integrity and respect because, without them, we’d be losing sight of what public service is all about.