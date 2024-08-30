Minowa, Lacsina get good reward

Japanese coach Taka Minowa and Ivy Lacsina were handsomely rewarded after their transfer to Akari before the start of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Both shared the pain and frustration of lumbering at the bottom half of the standings back when they were still with the Chargers’ sister team Nxled.

But an offseason roster shakeup between the two clubs opened a huge opportunity for Minowa and Lacsina for redemption.

Now, Akari is just six more set wins away from completing a breakthrough crown and a tournament sweep.

“I told Ivy also last conference that we’ll work on it together,” Minowa, husband of now Japanese citizen Jaja Santiago, said.

The Chargers, unbeaten in eight games, can advance to the winner-take-all final if they hurdle PLDT today in the knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Minowa, who also heads the volleyball program of both Christopher Tiu-owned clubs, knows how high the stakes are for Akari.

“Since I’m working with Akari, sobrang pressure, every time. Even like, just going to the game with an 8-0 (record) just makes me feel pressured,” Minowa said.

“So, it’s very crucial. No one has beaten this team yet.”

Lacsina, who shouldered most of the scoring load for the young Chameleons last conference, is just glad to land with a more mature team filled with veterans.

“I guess it’s easier for me now because Akari is a mature team,” said the winger, who joined Nxled following the disbandment of F2 Logistics last year.

Lacsina along with setter Kamille Cal and libero Dani Ravena have seamlessly integrated with the Chargers under Minowa’s system and the guidance of veteran Akari players.

“Us young players need to absorb their maturity. I guess we’re maturing every game and we’re building stronger confidence with the help of our ates,” Lacsina said.

Backstopped by import Oly Okaro, seasoned hitter Grethcel Soltones, middle blockers Ezra Madrigal and Ced Domingo, Camille Victoria and playmaker skipper Michelle Cobb, the Chargers are now tilting the balance of power in the league, challenging the traditional powerhouse clubs.

If Akari gets past the High Speed Hitters, it will take on either the multi-titled crowd-drawer Creamline or the 2022 tournament runner-up Cignal in the title match.

The one-game finale is set on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.