MESMERIZING CHOREOGRAPHY, CALMING SPECTACLE

WATCH: For passengers and visitors alike, the rushing water reverberates and the sound of piano creates a magical and majestic atmosphere. Built with nature-inspired design and digital wizardry, "The Wonderfall," a landmark feature at the heart of the departure hall stands out. The result of a highly creative and technical challenge, The Wonderwall cascades among lush green walls.

The LED wall, which integrates seamlessly along the vertical green wall and stucco facade of the terminal, is made up of 892 flat and flexi-curved tiles. Between each ambient mode, the water and rocks come to life. The water flow, fluidity, and granularity were all meticulously analyzed and simulated as accurately and naturally as possible. With 3D modeling, simulation, and computer graphics that took four years including eight months of intensive rendering, the animation of The Wonderfall came together.

An abstract ballet of human design and Mother Nature's harmonious dance, "Rhythms of Nature," is a beautiful three-and-a-half-minute animation with five acts set played and guided by an original composition from neo-classical by Montreal-based pianist-composer Jean-Michel Blais. The bespoke symphonic soundtrack masterpiece is made of a Fazioli Grand Piano supported by a string quintet, an array of vintage synthesizers and a Mellotron playing choir sounds.