Meralco Partners with Foreign Universities to Power a Sustainable Energy Future

International scholarship program

Engaging in advancing and utilizing nuclear technology demands significant expertise and specialized knowledge. Therefore, Meralco, through the Meralco Power Academy (MPA), has established the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering program, or FISSION. The FISSION program represents the company's proactive strategy for building a competent and knowledgeable nuclear engineering workforce.

Meralco recently sent its pioneering batch of five nuclear engineering scholars to foreign universities for international graduate programs, highlighting the company's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals for the adoption of nuclear energy.

Meralco engineers Amiela Nicodemus and Gener Atienza eagerly anticipate the program's start at the UIUC while Kenneth Tulagan, Mark Justin Salas, and Marc Laurence Ceria were sent to HEU. They will participate in the two-year nuclear engineering program in the said partner institutions abroad.

"Being able to be a part of the FISSION program can impart my talents, knowledge, skills, and purpose to be one with Meralco's vision and mission aid in the achievement of net zero and empower women and young engineers and leaders in the industry," Nicodemus said, reflecting the scholars' dedication to their roles.

Meanwhile, Atienza said, "It is an honor to join this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as our government revived its interest in nuclear power as a new energy source to combat energy price spikes caused by different global issues."

On the importance of studying nuclear engineering, Tulagan said the Philippines should integrate nuclear power into the existing grid now.

"Having this kind of power plant in our existing energy mix is a milestone for us," he said.

In addition, Salas thanked Meralco for choosing him as a FISSION scholar and for the opportunity to participate in a "one-of-a-kind experience."

"I'm sure my consistent commitment to success will allow me to make essential contributions to the program and become a leader in nuclear engineering," Salas said.

For Ceria, the scholarship will not just benefit him but the country as well.

"This scholarship would provide me with the recognition and motivation that I strive hard to achieve and would propel me forward to be a successful advocate of nuclear energy in Meralco and the Philippines,” he said.

After finishing the academic program, the scholars will intern at nuclear technology companies. Upon returning to the Philippines in 2028, they will be reintegrated into Meralco and assigned a role in its nuclear power generation unit.

Their exposure to international best practices, cutting-edge research, advanced technologies, and the opportunity to work alongside people from diverse cultural backgrounds will enrich the scholar’s learning experience and broaden perspectives on the subject.

Their newly gained expertise will help address the technical, regulatory, and safety considerations of establishing nuclear power plants and driving research and innovation.

By investing in the education and training of Filipino scholars and fostering their participation in international graduate programs, it demonstrates its commitment to the responsible advancement of nuclear energy.