Meralco Partners with Foreign Universities to Power a Sustainable Energy Future
Nuclear energy has long been regarded as a promising and sustainable source of power generation. Its low carbon emissions, high energy density, and ability to provide a reliable energy supply make it a better alternative to traditional fossil fuels.
But engaging in advancing and utilizing nuclear technology requires significant expertise and specialized knowledge which means long-term investment not just in the infrastructure but also in training and education is necessary. This is why the Manila Electric Company, or Meralco, led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, has partnered with international universities to explore the adoption of nuclear energy in the Philippines.
The power utility giant has signed memoranda of agreement (MOAs) with various international institutions such as Ontario Tech University in Canada, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in the United States, and Harbin Engineering University (HEU) and Tsinghua University in China. The latter two universities are partners of the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd.
These partnerships with foreign institutions seek to ensure adequate knowledge of managing a nuclear power plant, including best practices in the study of nuclear energy.
“Our commitment to explore the adoption of nuclear energy in the country is reinforced by these milestone collaborations with reputable international institutions. These partnerships will help us in having greater understanding of nuclear technologies, ensuring that challenges are addressed, and plans are well aligned with government policies prior to deployment,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.
International scholarship program
Engaging in advancing and utilizing nuclear technology demands significant expertise and specialized knowledge. Therefore, Meralco, through the Meralco Power Academy (MPA), has established the Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering program, or FISSION. The FISSION program represents the company's proactive strategy for building a competent and knowledgeable nuclear engineering workforce.
Meralco recently sent its pioneering batch of five nuclear engineering scholars to foreign universities for international graduate programs, highlighting the company's commitment to producing industry-ready professionals for the adoption of nuclear energy.
Meralco engineers Amiela Nicodemus and Gener Atienza eagerly anticipate the program's start at the UIUC while Kenneth Tulagan, Mark Justin Salas, and Marc Laurence Ceria were sent to HEU. They will participate in the two-year nuclear engineering program in the said partner institutions abroad.
"Being able to be a part of the FISSION program can impart my talents, knowledge, skills, and purpose to be one with Meralco's vision and mission aid in the achievement of net zero and empower women and young engineers and leaders in the industry," Nicodemus said, reflecting the scholars' dedication to their roles.
Meanwhile, Atienza said, "It is an honor to join this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as our government revived its interest in nuclear power as a new energy source to combat energy price spikes caused by different global issues."
On the importance of studying nuclear engineering, Tulagan said the Philippines should integrate nuclear power into the existing grid now.
"Having this kind of power plant in our existing energy mix is a milestone for us," he said.
In addition, Salas thanked Meralco for choosing him as a FISSION scholar and for the opportunity to participate in a "one-of-a-kind experience."
"I'm sure my consistent commitment to success will allow me to make essential contributions to the program and become a leader in nuclear engineering," Salas said.
For Ceria, the scholarship will not just benefit him but the country as well.
"This scholarship would provide me with the recognition and motivation that I strive hard to achieve and would propel me forward to be a successful advocate of nuclear energy in Meralco and the Philippines,” he said.
After finishing the academic program, the scholars will intern at nuclear technology companies. Upon returning to the Philippines in 2028, they will be reintegrated into Meralco and assigned a role in its nuclear power generation unit.
Their exposure to international best practices, cutting-edge research, advanced technologies, and the opportunity to work alongside people from diverse cultural backgrounds will enrich the scholar’s learning experience and broaden perspectives on the subject.
Their newly gained expertise will help address the technical, regulatory, and safety considerations of establishing nuclear power plants and driving research and innovation.
By investing in the education and training of Filipino scholars and fostering their participation in international graduate programs, it demonstrates its commitment to the responsible advancement of nuclear energy.
"This country—and Meralco—should be prepared for and committed to nuclear energy. Supporting aspiring energy professionals will help build a talent pipeline of nuclear energy experts, paving the way for a smarter and greener future for our country,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan concluded.
These several nuclear initiatives of Meralco aligns with its broader efforts to bolster the Philippines' energy security and sustainability, as nuclear energy presents a compelling option for meeting growing energy demands while mitigating environmental impact.