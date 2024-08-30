Marikina mayor optimistic on malversation case dismissal

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro has expressed confidence that the Ombudsman would dismiss the technical malversation case filed against him over the alleged misuse of PhilHealth funds.

“I am confident that the case is very weak. That’s why, on that basis, we are expecting that this case will be dismissed,” Teodoro said in an interview on Friday.

He also questioned the timing of the filing of cases, especially that the filing of certificate of candidacy for the 2025 elections is fast approaching.

“I think it’s like a smear campaign. The motive is really political because of the timing, that’s why we’re hoping that the case will be cleared as soon as time as possible,” Teodoro said, adding that the complainant has no personal knowledge over it that’s why the motive is highly questionable.

“We know the complainant was also involved in politics so the motive becomes questionable. I’m just wondering because he doesn’t have personal knowledge. In fact, I am not even affected by the said issue. He has no direct knowledge and the information in his allegation is still to be verified,” Teodoro said.

“That’s why we’re just hoping, with the preliminary investigation, it can be seen that the allegation has no basis and no merit,” the mayor added.

The mayor also said that the fund is still intact based on the latest audit.

“In fact, it was appropriated through a local ordinance but we decided on a later time in the exercise in the abundance of cushion, we have no longer implemented such ordinance,” Teodoro said.

According to him, the element in the utilization on the case of technical malversation is not present.

“This is not a realignment, this is appropriation through an ordinance because it was an existing fund, an income by the city through the reimbursement of the PhilHealth. We have services that were reimbursed by the PhilHealth, like for instance, laboratory diagnostic examination that were availed by PhilHealth beneficiaries. And because it was paid by PhilHealth, it became an income of the city and went to the general fund,” said the mayor

Teodoro said they used the money for other services such as education, and street lighting.