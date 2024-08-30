Marcos touts better Phl-Vietnam relations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday touted the continuing progress in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Vietnam

“This is actually a very significant point in the history between our countries, between Vietnam and [the] Philippines,” Marcos said as he welcomed Minister of National Defense of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang in a courtesy call in Malacañang.

Marcos also cited both countries’ diplomatic connections, especially their mutual defense, security, and maritime cooperation, and trade partnership.

“The Philippines and Vietnam have enjoyed good relations and we have continued to progress in those relationships,” Marcos told Giang, as he looked into further deepening the relationship between both countries.

For his part, Giang conveyed the “greetings and best wishes” of Vietnam’s leaders — General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.

“From our side, we highly value and appreciate the state visit to Vietnam back in January 2024 and that visit opened up new opportunities to further promote and innovate the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines in various areas that you just mentioned,” Giang told Marcos.

Giang mentioned the “very good relations” — particularly the maritime engagements — between the two countries’ naval forces and coast guards.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) recently participated in a joint maritime exercise as part of the latter’s four-day port call, fostering mutual understanding and enhanced cooperation between both countries.

Among the activities conducted were search and rescue, fire and explosion prevention training, and passing exercises on Manila Bay.

Last 30 January, the PCG and VCG formally signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation that strengthened their understanding, mutual trust, and confidence.

Under the MoU, both coast guards agreed to develop a Joint Coast Guard Committee to open common issues and interest discussions as well as establish a hotline mechanism.