Manila tanods get cash assistance

The local government of Manila assured thousands of its barangay tanods that it will always honor their contribution to and sacrifices for the city’s peace and order.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna — along with Vice Mayor Yul Servo — provided the barangay tanods cash assistance coming from the AKAP assistance program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

The mayor was assisted by social welfare department chief Re Fugoso and chairman Bong Marzan during the awarding of P2,000 for each of the beneficiaries at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Lacuna said that the city of Manila has 896 barangays with tanods numbering at least ten for each barangay.

In her short message, Lacuna relayed to the tanods how Marcos and Romualdez readily assured help to her administration as she also expressed profound gratitude to the President and House Speaker for their full support to her administration.