LTO suspends viral car driver’s license

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday announced that it has suspended for 90 days the license of the driver of the car which deliberately hitting an MMDA enforcer in Taguig City.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the preventive suspension of the driver’s license is part of the ongoing investigation based on the complaint letter forwarded by MMDA acting chairperson Atty. Romando Artes.

“Not only have we issued a preventive suspension, but we have also placed the red Hyundai Stargazer with license plate NHF588 on alert while we conduct our investigation,” Mendoza said.

He added that a show cause order was already issued to the registered owner of the Hyundai Stargazer and to her husband, who was driving the car at the time of the road rage incident.

According to the police investigation, the red Hyundai Stargazer sideswiped a motorcycle at the East Service Road in Taguig City.

After being hit, the motorcycle moved in front of the Stargazer to block it as the Stargazer’s driver seemed to be attempting to flee. The Stargazer then hit the motorcycle again, this time on its rear, before driving away.

A nearby MMDA Traffic Enforcer witnessed the incident and attempted to stop the Stargazer, but the driver ignored him and fled.

The enforcer chased and intercepted the Stargazer, but the driver sped off, dragging the enforcer and putting his life at risk.

“This is unacceptable,” Mendoza said. “Clearly, there are serious discipline and behavior problems on the part of the driver.”

In the show cause order signed by Francis Ray Almora, director of the LTO Law Enforcement Service, both the registered owner and the driver of the vehicle were ordered to appear before the LTO Central Office on 3 September with their notarized comment and explanation as to why they should not be penalized.

The charges that were violated were Reckless Driving (Sec. 48 of R.A. 4136), Failure to comply with the Duty of Driver in case of Accident (Sec. 55 of R.A. 4136), and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle pursuant to Sec. 27(a) of R.A. 4136.

Mendoza reminded motorists to be responsible and disciplined at all times, stressing that the license to drive is a privilege given by the government and could be revoked at any time in cases of violations of rules and regulations.