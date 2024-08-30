Kuya Bong pushes fixed barangay, SK officials term

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently filed Senate Bill 2802 which aims to setting the term of office for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to six years — a significant increase from their current three-year term.

The proposed measure — the Act Setting the Term of Office of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Officials and for Other Purposes — underscores the crucial role of barangays as the most basic political unit in local governance and their integral role in implementing key policies and services.

This proposal aligns with Article X, Section 8 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which states that the term of office of barangay officials shall be determined by law.

Go stressed that barangay officials are often overwhelmed with the extensive responsibilities and duties they are mandated to perform, which include not only delivering essential services but also providing a forum for community engagement and conflict resolution as stipulated under Section 384 of the Local Government Code.

The senator argued that an extended term would enable Barangay officials to build stronger programs to benefit their constituents, fostering consistency and continuity in leadership towards a more collaborative environment essential for addressing local issues effectively.