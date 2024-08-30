Kira Balinger and LA Santos reunite in ‘Maple Leaf Dreams’

Kira Balinger and LA Santos first worked together on the ABS-CBN Studios production of Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, which aired for two seasons in 2020. Their chemistry is now back on the big screen in the film Maple Leaf Dreams, an OFW story where 80 percent of the scenes were shot in Toronto, Canada.
FAMAS Best Supporting Actor LA Santos shared his unforgettable experience acting in the film.
“Grabe po ang preparations at paghihirap namin ni Kira sa pag-portray ng roles namin dito sa movie, and nakaka-proud din kasi naipakita namin dito ang totoong side ng OFWs at kung ano ang pinagdadaanan nila araw-araw (The preparations and hard work Kira and I put into portraying our roles in this movie were intense, and it’s also a source of pride because we were able to show the true side of OFWs and what they go through every day),” LA said.
For Kira, the challenge of portraying an OFW and the inspiration of representing someone sacrificing for their family is an honor.
“Sobrang blessed ako to be part of this movie and to portray this role na sa tingin ko naipakita namin ang challenges ng isang OFW. Kung sa acting pa lang ang hirap na, ano pa kaya sa totoong buhay kaya saludo kami sa kanila (I feel so blessed to be part of this movie and to portray this role. I think we were able to show the challenges of an OFW, and if acting alone is this difficult, imagine how it is in real life. We salute them),” Kira said.
Directed by Benedict Mique, the lead cast and movie crew stayed in Canada for 15 days, filming important scenes at various key locations.
“There are a lot of OFW stories waiting to be told, and we can never run out of these types of stories. We shouldn’t only have them during Christmas or Metro Manila Film Festival; I think every OFW story needs to be told,” Mique said.
Maple Leaf Dreams opens in cinemas on 25 September.