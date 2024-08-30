Kira Balinger and LA Santos reunite in ‘Maple Leaf Dreams’

Kira Balinger and LA Santos first worked together on the ABS-CBN Studios production of Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, which aired for two seasons in 2020. Their chemistry is now back on the big screen in the film Maple Leaf Dreams, an OFW story where 80 percent of the scenes were shot in Toronto, Canada.

FAMAS Best Supporting Actor LA Santos shared his unforgettable experience acting in the film.

“Grabe po ang preparations at paghihirap namin ni Kira sa pag-portray ng roles namin dito sa movie, and nakaka-proud din kasi naipakita namin dito ang totoong side ng OFWs at kung ano ang pinagdadaanan nila araw-araw (The preparations and hard work Kira and I put into portraying our roles in this movie were intense, and it’s also a source of pride because we were able to show the true side of OFWs and what they go through every day),” LA said.