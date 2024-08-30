Judge orders suspension of X social network in Brazil

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has ordered the suspension of the social media platform X in Brazil after the company failed to appoint a legal representative for its operations within the country. The ruling comes after X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, missed a 24-hour deadline set by the court to comply with Brazilian law.

The platform, previously known as Twitter, announced on Friday that it expects to be shut down in Brazil. In a statement, X’s Global Government Affairs team expressed defiance, stating, “Soon, we expect Judge Alexandre de Moraes will order X to be shut down in Brazil—simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.” The company emphasized its stance on free speech, asserting that it would not adhere to what it considers unlawful demands.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has been at the forefront of combating disinformation in Brazil, issued the suspension order. His actions are rooted in Brazilian law, which requires foreign companies to have an in-country legal representative to ensure compliance with legal decisions. Failure to meet this requirement, especially ahead of Brazil’s upcoming municipal elections, poses significant challenges in managing the spread of fake news.

This legal battle marks the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between Musk and de Moraes. Musk has openly criticized the judge, labeling him a “tyrant” and accusing him of attacking free speech. The confrontation has drawn considerable attention in Brazil, a key market for X, where the platform is accessed by approximately 40 million users monthly.

The suspension of X in Brazil could have far-reaching implications, not only for the platform's operations but also for Musk’s broader business interests in the country, including his satellite company Starlink. The outcome of this legal standoff is being closely watched as it unfolds.

(Sources: ABC News, Anadolu Agency, UPI)