Italians defend Paralympic titles

PARIS, France (AFP) — Francesco Bocciardo and Carlotta Gilli launched much-fancied Italy’s search for multiple swimming gold medals at the Paralympics as they both defended their titles on Thursday.

Bocciardo, 30, who has a condition which impacts movement in his legs, powered to a Paralympic record in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S5 in the penultimate race of the opening day of pool action at the La Defense Arena, Paris.

Partially sighted Gilli, 23, was as impressive taking the women’s 100m butterfly S13 after Italy had started the 15-final session sluggishly before clinching eight medals overall.

“Carlotta has inspired me. She gave me the power to say I want to win, like she has done before me,” Bocciardo said.

“It’s important for us, for our federation, to always be at the top. It will help other people, and put publicity focused on Paralympic sport.”

“Only with communication is it possible to spread the right message and reach children with disabilities who don’t practice sport for the moment.”

The early glory, however, was emphatically taken by Frenchman Ugo Didier and Brazilian Gabrielzinho in front of a vocal crowd.

Didier edged Italian world champion Simone Barlaam in the 400m freestyle S9, producing similar frenzied scenes at La Defense Arena to the Olympics and Leon Marchand’s successful display.

“It was unbelievable, the cheering for me helped me a lot. I don’t think I could have done it without the crowd,” an emotional Didier said.

“I think I will never swim with that type of crowd again.”

“These are happy tears. It’s been hard and now it’s over. The pressure is off.”

Gabriel dos Santos Araujo, known as Gabrielzinho, claimed gold in the men’s 100m backstroke S2.

The 22-year-old, who has no arms or hands and atrophied legs, celebrated his third Paralympic gold by blowing a puff of water from his mouth, to become an instant crowd favorite.

Gabrielzinho turned silver in the event in Tokyo into gold. He will have four other chances for a medal in the French capital including defending his 50m backstroke S2 title on Saturday.

“This was the most difficult of my races in Paris,” he said.

“So to win gold is great and now I’m focused on the other events,” he added.

Another highlight was Britain’s Poppy Maskill taking a world record in the women’s 100m butterfly S14.

China’s Yi Chen also claimed a world record, as she won the women’s 50m freestyle S10.

Only China managed as many swimming golds as Italy on the opening day as Yuyan Jian took the women’s 50m freestyle S6.