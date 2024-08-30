Invest in the future

SM Foundation continues to strengthen its commitment to education as it turned over five newly refurbished day care centers in Nasugbu, Batangas.

In collaboration with Manila Southcoast Development Corp., the newly renovated facilities include Praise Kids Daycare Center, Lucky Angel Daycare Center, Holy Child 1 Daycare Center, Shining Glory 1 and the multipurpose Shining Glory 2 Daycare Center.

By investing in early-childhood education, the SM Foundation aims to provide a strong educational foundation for young learners, setting them on a path to success.

The daycare centers now feature refreshed paint, new ceilings, improved lighting and ventilation, hand washing facilities, and child-friendly designs to create a more conducive learning environment.

In line with SM Foundation’s holistic approach, the centers have also been equipped with age-appropriate learning materials, books and other educational resources.

The latest initiative is part of SM Foundation’s broader School Building Program, which has been helping improve the quality of education by constructing school buildings in public schools across the Philippines, particularly in vulnerable communities.

To date, the SM Foundation school building program has built over 108 school building across the Philippines.