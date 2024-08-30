Into the Heart of the City: FACES and places

“Into the Heart of the City” is about people in as much as it is about places to see and things to do. I had hoped to tell the story of the city also through its inhabitants, who call it their home.  

AJ Laberinto. Voracious Reader. Proprietor, Books from the Underground at Lagusnilad. An institution to book lovers and students for his extensive collection of titles. As part of the ambitious effort to rebuild Manila, then-mayor Isko Moreno had originally planned to demolish AJ’s bookstore under the underpass near City Hall. Following fruitful discussions with the mayor, he was given permission to keep operating his bookstore, which is still located under the underpass among the vibrant murals and continues to provide an invaluable service to the public. He is holding up his copy of Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag by Edgardo M. Reyes in the photo.

Prominent mixologist Kalel Ervin Demetrio spends his time traveling to find spices and other ingredients for the many brews and drinks he serves at his Poblacion establishment, Agimat Foraging Bar. He creates intriguing concoctions by experimenting with flavors and tastes; one of his best-selling creations is Agimat ni Heneral Malvar, a lambanog-based beverage that is robust and delicious, but enhanced by the lime and citrus found in Batangas.

Lois Mendoza, the valedictorian of her AA in Entrepreneurship class at UPLB, is still in pursuit of her BS in Agribusiness Management and Entrepreneurship from the same university. Passionate about serving others, she can be found assisting in USAID-sponsored development workshops for NGOs. As soon as she graduates, she will immediately begin implementing her pre-planned social entrepreneurship advocacy.

Kris Ablan is a lawyer and career public servant who is currently the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Trade and Industry, with stints at the Department of Education and the Presidential Communications and Operations Office. Kris received the Gawad CES, the highest honor a career public servant in the Philippines may earn, in 2021 from the President of the Philippines for his work on information access. In addition to being an avid softball player, he trains for regattas by rowing in the Pasig River in the early mornings.