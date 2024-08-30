IN THE ‘VINFAST’ LANE: Stylish EV VF 5 offered in promos suited for Pinoy households

VinFast is thrilled to unveil an electrifying promotion on its VF 5 electric SUV, offering Filipino consumers discounts of up to P149,000 along with enticing freebies.

This remarkable promotion makes the VF 5 an even more attractive choice for budget-conscious and eco-minded drivers, bringing sustainable mobility within reach.

Introducing the VinFast VF 5: A stylish, city-friendly EV.

Combining quality, style, and exceptional after-sales service, the compact VF 5 EV is designed to meet the needs of first-time buyers and environmentally conscious individuals.

With its city-friendly size and advanced features, the VF 5 is paving the way for a greener future in urban mobility. It is the first VinFast model in the Philippines.

As the debut model from VinFast in the Philippines, the VF 5 showcases the brand’s strategic approach to global expansion.

By launching an affordable model paired with a compelling promotion in a new market, VinFast is not only encouraging customers to experience the brand but also rewarding early adopters.

This approach is designed to generate positive word-of-mouth, drawing more consumers to VinFast once they experience the value first-hand.

Reserve a VF 5 now until 30 September with a refundable P5,000 reservation fee, and unlock a range of discounts and perks — including a chance to receive an additional special discount.

The savings are significant, with potential discounts varying based on your chosen purchasing path.

These include a direct discount of P50,000, freebies valued at over P50,000, including a wall-mounted charger and installation; and additional support ranging from P69,000 to P99,000.

Promos depend on payment method and whether you opt for the battery subscription.

As a bonus, 100 lucky customers who reserve and purchase without the battery subscription could win an additional P95,000 special discount.

To simplify the decision-making process, VinFast has outlined four unique discount combinations for purchasing the VF 5.

First is “without battery subscription and financing” which has P50,000 initial discount on top of P48,000 downpayment discount, bringing the price down to P1,141,000.

Second is the “without battery subscription and cash/bank PO” has P50,000 initial discount and P99,000 additional discount, reducing the price to P1,042,000.

Third, “with battery subscription and financing” that equates to P50,000 initial discount plus P47,000 downpayment discount, lowering the price to P942,000.

And fourth, “with battery subscription and cash/bank PO which has P50,000 initial discount and P69,000 additional discount, making the VF 5 available for just P873,000.