iACADEMY tops real estate management exams once more

iACADEMY has once again proven its excellence in real estate management, securing the title of Top Performing School in the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination for August 2024. With an outstanding overall result of 97.62 percent, iACADEMY continues to set the standard in real estate education in the Philippines.

This year’s licensure exam saw iACADEMY students dominating the top ranks, with Enrico Francisco Y. Manalansan III placing second with a score of 90.50 percent. Davian Lee Chen and Janine Angelique Ong Juanitas both secured fifth place with 89.00 percent, while Lean Angelo Delos Reyes Cacatian and Tertiana Alexie Tupas Paguyo shared sixth place with 88.50 percent. Other top performers include New Galapon Castillo (seventh place, 88.00 percent), Bahama Mirachylle Abiera Josue and Ana Angelica Ricafrente Vergara (eight place, 87.50 percent) and Joy Maika Roan Leyco and Mary Ann Yambot Roque (ninth place, 87.00 percent). Jonathan Gabriel Pablo Agustin rounded out the top 10 with a score of 86.50 percent.

iACADEMY’s consistent top performance in real estate licensure exams is no surprise, as the school has previously been recognized as the top performing school in the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination in April 2024, with a pass rate of 94.83 percent, and in the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination in September 2022, with a pass rate of 93.75 percent. Since 2023, iACADEMY has been producing topnotchers, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in real estate education.

The real estate industry in the Philippines continues to thrive, driven by rapid urbanization, foreign investments and a growing demand for residential and commercial properties. As of March 2024, the Real Estate Activities sector reported a value of P2,205.659 million, reflecting this robust growth. With the market projected to expand at an annual growth rate of 3.63 percent (CAGR 2024-2029) and expected to reach a market volume of $7.60 trillion by 2029, there are abundant opportunities for skilled professionals in real estate appraisal, brokerage and management.

iACADEMY’s Real Estate Management program is designed to meet the demands of the modern real estate industry, offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers the fundamentals of property management, real estate law, appraisal and brokerage. The program is led by industry experts and provides students with practical experience through internships, workshops, industry partnerships and in-house reviews for the examinations. With its strong focus on producing highly competent and competitive graduates, iACADEMY continues to be the top choice for aspiring real estate professionals in the country.