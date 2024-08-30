HIV impacts thousands of Pinoy lives

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Philippines faces a critical public health challenge as the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues to grow as a total of 126,378 cases were already recorded nationwide since 1984.

The latest figures from the Department of Health (DoH) documented between 1984 and 22 December 2023 also recorded a total of 7,223 deaths, underscoring the devastating impact of this dreaded disease.

“The Philippines has one of the fastest-growing numbers of HIV/AIDS cases worldwide, with unprotected sex as the biggest cause of transmission,” stated Danvic Rosadiño, head of Programs and Innovations at Love Yourself Inc.

Speaking to media participants during a conference titled “Engaging Media for Health Literacy,” Rosadiño highlighted that while the government has made strides in providing treatment, with approximately 75,000 individuals receiving support, the situation remains a significant public health concern.

Rosadiño explained that at least 63 percent (75,000) of those who acquired the virus nationwide have received government treatment. This represents a significant step forward in addressing the epidemic, but he also emphasized the need for continued efforts to reach those who are currently underserved and ensure equitable access to treatment and support services.

The DoH record also showed that the main mode of transmission is still risky behavior such as unprotected sex, primarily among males having sex with males and female sex workers. Needle sharing among persons who inject drugs is also the top cause of HIV in certain areas.

The trend of younger individuals becoming infected is also alarming, with a significant number of cases reported among those aged 15 to 24 and 25 to 34.