Gun violence spreads fear to Abra residents

BAGUIO CITY — Residents of Abra province continue to live in fear as the violence continues, with countless victims falling to the shootings.

The latest incident occurred on the evening of 29 August when a former village chief and a construction worker were injured in an ambush while traveling in their vehicle at Sitio Ramramot, Barangay San Antonio, Bangued, Abra. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m.

The victims were identified as Marcelino Castillo Banayos and Janssen Benauro Blanes. Both are residents of Barangay Banacao, Bangued, Abra.

Banayos was the former Banacao village chief.

According to the Bangued Municipal Police, the victims were traveling in a white vehicle towards Barangay San Antonio. About 100 meters from the Mudeng bridge, a black vehicle overtook them and opened fire, causing their car to crash into a rice field.

The gunmen turned around and fired again at the victims before fleeing towards Barangay Mudeng, La Paz, Abra.

Responding police officers rushed the two to Abra Provincial Hospital for medical treatment. Banayos sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while Blanes was injured in the left arm and head.

Both victims are still hospitalized and under observation.