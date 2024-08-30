GPULP Scholarship Foundation names new scholars

The Gregorio P. Uy & Lee Peng Scholarship Foundation (GPULP Scholarship Foundation) has finally found its newest batch of scholars. These students are set to receive full financial assistance and other means of support until they graduate and take licensure exams.

The new scholars are (in no particular order) Jhon Ace De Vera, Cassandra Bacani, Clarisel Baccay, Ma. Clarisse Neri Cuaresma, Danny Dela Cruz, Edgar Daiz Jr., Krishelle Radine Ebreo, Ronalyn Languido, Aristotle Lee Maramag, Jeftee Obena, Janelle Keith Pascua, Irish Santos, Angelito Soriano, Angeli Villamar, Jolina Villanueva, Daryl Albano, Dominic Francisco, King Marion Apil, Jhanelle Creyzha Arteta, Daryl Jay Molina, Kristine Joy Onnagan, Mark Vincent Parinas, Lebron James Romero, and Adrean Faith Viernes. They study at the Philippine Normal University – North, Isabela State University (ISU – Cauayan and San Mariano campuses) and Cagayan State University — Carig.

“From the original 18 scholars, we have expanded the list to 24 new scholars since more applicants have qualified at this time. It is our ardent hope that they will use this opportunity to forge their path to success and someday pay it forward. We are truly excited to embark on this journey with our scholars and their families, and to witness the great things they will do for society,” said GPULP Scholarship Foundation vice president Michael Uy.

Parents of the scholars will also receive life skills training monthly.

Founded by businessmen brothers Gregorio Uy Jr. and Samuel Uy, the GPULP Scholarship Foundation has been extending grants to excellent yet underprivileged students in Isabela and Cagayan. It was named after their parents, Gregorio P. Uy and Lee Peng.

In the last school year alone, 18 scholars have graduated, seven of which received Latin honors. Some are currently doing their review in preparation for their respective Board Examinations. All expenses during this time are still covered by the GPULP Scholarship Foundation.

To date, the Foundation has a record of 100 percent passing rate in the Licensure Examination for Teachers, Civil Engineers Licensure Examination and Agriculturists Licensure Examination among its scholars. Its Accountancy graduates have a 96-percent passing rate record, while its Agricultural Engineering graduates are at 91 percent. Among these achievers, two were regional top-notchers in their respective Board Exams back in 2018.