Fnatic ONIC PH remains unbeaten, Falcons AP Bren beats RSG

Fnatic ONIC PH continues to be the team to beat, following another win, this time over Aurora to maintain its unblemished record on Week 3, Day 1 of MPL PH Season 14 this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

Composed of fast-rising jungler K1ngkong, Kelra, Super Frince, Kirk, and Brusko, Fnatic ONIC PH pulled off a reverse sweep against fan-favorite Aurora, improving its season standing to 4-0 with 4 points.

"We give a lot of attention to our scrims and what we need to fix so when it comes to the tournament, we play neat," K1ngkong noted shortly after the match.

Meanwhile, two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren has finally found its groove, scoring its third straight victory with a 2-1 win over RSG PH. After losing to Omega on Week 1, Falcons AP Bren has won all of its games and now holds a season standing of 3-1.