Filipino scholars in EU unis

After winning scholarships under the European Union’s Erasmus + Program, 63 Filipino students will begin pursuing their MA and PhD programs at various universities in the Europe.

The Erasmus+ program gives a life-changing opportunity for Filipino students to study in the best higher education institutions in the EU and other partner countries, experience the European culture, learn European languages and be integrated into the European society for one to two years.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron said the Philippines has been repeatedly ranking as one of the countries with the highest number of Erasmus+ scholars in the region during the sendoff recently in Makati City.

Véron urged the scholars to become ambassadors of goodwill to help strengthen the partnership between the EU and the Philippines, especially in light of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations celebrated this year.

He also encouraged the Erasmus+ scholars to give back to their country after they would finish their program in the EU.

Erasmus+ is among the leading international academic mobility programs in the world.

Besides promoting student mobility, Erasmus+ also supports partnerships between European and Philippine higher-education institutions.