DISCOVER MADRID’S CHARM

Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. and its exclusive marketing arm, Royale Homes Marketing Corp. (RHMC), recently unveiled two model units at the Madrid Tower, part of their premium condotel and condominium project at Sta. Lucia Residenze in Cainta, Rizal.

Madrid Tower, the third of five highly anticipated towers in Sta. Lucia’s vertical residence, has captured the imagination of future residents and potential investors alike.

The launch offers a glimpse into a luxurious lifestyle within this 26-storey tower, presenting the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to invest in a prime piece of real estate.

The public unveiling was marked by a solemn Catholic dedication, officiated by Fr. Gerry Vibar, and attended by RHMC executives, their sales force and staff. It was a fitting celebration of this exciting addition to the vibrant Sta. Lucia Residenze complex.