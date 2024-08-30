DISCOVER MADRID’S CHARM

Sta. Lucia Land, Inc. and its exclusive marketing arm, Royale Homes Marketing Corp. (RHMC), recently unveiled two model units at the Madrid Tower, part of their premium condotel and condominium project at Sta. Lucia Residenze in Cainta, Rizal.
Madrid Tower, the third of five highly anticipated towers in Sta. Lucia’s vertical residence, has captured the imagination of future residents and potential investors alike.
The launch offers a glimpse into a luxurious lifestyle within this 26-storey tower, presenting the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to invest in a prime piece of real estate.
The public unveiling was marked by a solemn Catholic dedication, officiated by Fr. Gerry Vibar, and attended by RHMC executives, their sales force and staff. It was a fitting celebration of this exciting addition to the vibrant Sta. Lucia Residenze complex.
Model units
Located on the sixth floor, the two model units — a 27-sqm studio and a 38.5-sqm one-bedroom — exude sophistication and warmth. Both spaces have been thoughtfully designed and fully furnished, down to the last detail, offering a true sense of what it would be like to call Madrid Tower home.
Each model unit offers breathtaking views that highlight the unique charm of Madrid Tower. The one-bedroom corner unit allows residents to wake up to expansive views stretching from the southeast, overlooking the lush landscapes of Antipolo, to the southwest, showcasing the urban skyline of Ortigas.
Meanwhile, the studio unit offers a cozy vantage point facing the southwest, while northwest-facing units feature views of the nearby Sta. Lucia Mall and Quezon City. For those facing northeast, the scenery blends the bustling Sta. Lucia Mall with the serene Antipolo hills.
These vistas are just one of the many perks of Madrid Tower’s strategic location, which offers both convenience and the promise of capital appreciation. A short stroll outside connects residents to cafés, banks, schools and an LRT 2 station.
The tower’s central location within Sta. Lucia City ensures residents are always close to essential amenities and leisure destinations. Shopping and dining are just an elevator ride away at the il Centro Mall and Sta. Lucia Mall.
Mediterranean vibe
Like its predecessors Monte Carlo and Santorini, Madrid Tower embodies a Mediterranean vibe, capturing the essence of resort-style living. Residents can access many premium amenities, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, swimming pools, function halls and an open gazebo.
Safety and security are top priorities, with features like 24/7 surveillance, smoke detectors and controlled elevator access providing peace of mind.
Whether enjoying a staycation at the Santorini Hotel, shopping at nearby malls, or exploring the up-and-coming Cainta Business District, life here is filled with opportunities for leisure and business.
Madrid Tower makes perfect sense — whether you are looking for a stylish, contemporary condominium to settle in or a condotel to diversify your investment portfolio, the life you’ve always dreamed of awaits at Sta. Lucia Residenze’s Madrid Tower.